Conwy Marina boat blaze leaves one in hospital
A female has been taken to hospital with leg injuries following a boat fire, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters and Coastguard teams were called to Conwy Marina on Saturday at about 18:00 BST, along with police, paramedics and lifeboat crews.
The blaze spread to a second vessel before it was brought under control. Fire crews left the scene shortly before 21:00.
The casualty's condition is not known.
"No other casualties were reported from the scene," said North Wales Police.
