Conwy Marina boat blaze leaves one in hospital

Boat ablaze with thick black smokePetersrockypics
The fire happened on a boat moored at Conwy Marina

A female has been taken to hospital with leg injuries following a boat fire, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters and Coastguard teams were called to Conwy Marina on Saturday at about 18:00 BST, along with police, paramedics and lifeboat crews.

The blaze spread to a second vessel before it was brought under control. Fire crews left the scene shortly before 21:00.

The casualty's condition is not known.

"No other casualties were reported from the scene," said North Wales Police.

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by Petersrockypics 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦🇬🇧

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.