Chloe Hayman: Killer driver Keilan Roberts' sentence increased
- Published
A drink-drug driver jailed for causing a teenage girl's death has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal after found it "unduly lenient".
Keilan Roberts admitted four offences relating to 17-year-old Chloe Hayman's death.
She was in his car when it crashed in the early hours of 24 July last year.
Roberts, now 22, had alcohol, cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy before driving his Skoda Octavia following a night out in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
In June, Roberts, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for three years and nine months and banned from driving for 10 years.
But at a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Thursday, the Attorney General's Office (AGO) challenged the sentence as being "insufficient".
Lord Justice Popplewell, sitting with Mr Justice Lavender and Mr Justice Bryan, ruled on Friday there had been an "error" in the sentencing judge's approach and increased the total sentence to five years and three months.
The period of disqualification from driving was also increased to 12 years and seven-and-a-half months.
Cardiff Crown Court was previously told Roberts had not met Chloe before the evening of the crash and offered to take her to her home in Tonypandy after arguing with his girlfriend.
Roberts lost control of his car in the village of Fochriw, with the crash resulting in fatal chest injuries to Chloe, who died at the scene.
He later pleaded guilty to four counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence, with each charge reflecting the substances he had taken.
Judge David Wynn Morgan said in June his sentencing of Roberts was within guidelines but acknowledged it may seem "inadequate".