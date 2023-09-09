Rugby World Cup: Welsh fans turn Bordeaux red
In a region already famous for wine, this weekend Welsh fans will seize another chance to turn Bordeaux red.
The city already holds a special place in Welsh sporting folklore as the place where the national football team began their historical Euro 2016 run.
Thousands have travelled to the sunny banks of the Garonne, this time hoping for glory at the Rugby World Cup.
Wales face Fiji at the Stade Nouveau de Bordeaux in their first match of the tournament at 20:00 BST on Sunday.
As it is the first time Wales has played a World Cup match in the city, the opportunity for a trip to the south of France to was too good to miss for some.
"It feels like we've landed in heaven. It's a beautiful place, the atmosphere and the history," said Ian Roberts, from Cardiff, who has travelled with son Matthew.
For others, such as Deb and her husband Alan, from Brecon, it's been a welcome return.
"It's our second time here, we came about five years ago," said Deb. "It's a vibrant city, we love it."
With them were another couple, Gaynor and Christoph, from Brecon, as the group celebrated Gaynor's 60th birthday in Bordeaux.
"I did want to go to the Caribbean but the husband said no, we're going to the Rugby World Cup," said Gaynor.
And having experienced some of France's tournament atmosphere in 2016, Curtis, from Barry, was willing to make the long trip by car again with two of his friends.
"We left Barry yesterday at 7pm and arrived in Bordeaux at 2pm today, it was an absolute slog," he said.
"I hope it will be worth it, with the atmosphere in the game on Sunday."
Welsh football fans were praised by Bordeaux authorities for their behaviour at the Euros, and Florian, manager of the Charles Dickens pub, remembers the lasting impression they left.
"That was really crazy, it was fully packed with them," he said.
"They were dancing, joyful, singing, a little bit of drinking but not too much."
As kick off approached for the tournament opener between France and New Zealand on Friday, and temperatures began to drop from a high of 34C, locals and visitors began filling the bars.
But it is Irish green rather than Welsh red that has been more prominent in the city so far, with the the Six Nations champions also facing Romania on Saturday at the Stade Nouveau de Bordeaux.
"We're waiting for it again," added Florian.
"We have started to see them arrive since yesterday - I have a good feeling."