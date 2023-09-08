Rodney's Pillar to be completely rebuilt due to poor condition
A 230-year-old monument will be completely rebuilt after its condition was found to be too poor for repairs.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) started work earlier this year to repair Rodney's Pillar, which overlooks the village of Criggion, Powys.
Cracks first appeared in the 54ft (16.5m) structure in 2019.
NRW has now decided to dismantle and rebuild the landmark, despite concerns that some "may be unhappy" about the plans.
The monument was erected in 1782 as a tribute to Admiral George Brydges Rodney.
Ruairi Barry, NRW's project manager, said Rodney's Pillar was "important" to the communities surrounding it.
"We came to this decision only after planned investigations gave a better understanding of the structural problems the pillar faces," he said.
NRW said it had been consulting with Cadw, the Welsh Government's historic environment service, to ensure it was "rebuilt sympathetically".
"As a listed structure, the pillar has a high level of protection and cannot simply be demolished," said Mr Barry.
He said the monument would be rebuilt in a way that "faithfully reflects the original structure."
Bill Lee, chairman of the Save Rodney's Pillar Trust said his group would "work closely with [NRW] to ensure that the pillar is rebuilt and is there for many generations to come".
"We want the pillar remain a popular place to visit and to be an important piece of local history," he added.
The pillar will be closed off to the public while it is being rebuilt with no timeframe currently in place for the completion of the project.
Who was Admiral Rodney?
Admiral George Brydges Rodney led campaigns in the American War of Independence and in the Caribbean against the French.
He was originally from Surrey, but Bill Lee, from the group of trustees, said Admiral Rodney took oak from the Breidden forest, in Powys, to build his ships.
The monument lies less than 1.4 miles (2.2km) from Shropshire and has a view of Cader Idris in Snowdonia.