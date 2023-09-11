Pensions: Women's pay gap 35% of men's due to care responsibilities

"They can have better shared paternity leave as well, carer's leave, and a culture that's really supportive of women and the issues that they have" said the charity's Bethan Airey.While the private pensions gender gap remains extremely wide, the gap between men and women in the state pension has narrowed substantially and is forecast to equalise in the early 2040s.But a recent report by pensions consultants Lane Clark and Peacock forecasts the inequality in private pensions will narrow only slightly in the next two decades. The UK government said the introduction of automatic enrolment into workplace pensions, which means employees join occupational pension schemes unless they choose to opt out, "has transformed the UK pensions landscape and brought millions of women into pension saving for the very first time".It added: "We recently published the first official measure of the Gender Pensions Gap, which will help track the collective efforts of government, industry and employers to close it, and ensure women can look forward to the retirements they've worked so hard for."