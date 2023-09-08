Gwili Railway to pay £36,000 after volunteer breaks leg
- Published
A heritage railway has been ordered to pay more than £36,000 after a volunteer broke their leg falling from a train carriage roof.
Gwili Railway Company did not have enough safety measures in place to prevent the accident at Llwyfan Cerrig Yard in Carmarthen.
In Llanelli on Thursday it pleaded guilty to one offence under the Work at Height Regulations 2005.
The company said it had taken "numerous steps" to address its failing.
These included "working at height training, purchase of new scaffolding for working at height and the reduction as far as possible of working at height".
Llanelli Magistrates' Court heard the volunteer broke their right leg on 16 June 2022 while pulling tent fabric over a frame erected over two railway coaches.
Their injury required an operation and several days in hospital.
A Prohibition Notice was served by an Office of Rail and Road (ORR) inspector 12 days later.
The industry regulator found there was a lack of planning, management and supervision.
It also said there were not enough measures in place to protect against falling from the carriage roof, and none of the volunteers had competence in working at height.
The ladder the volunteer used was also found to be in poor condition.
The ORR said as the work activity was carried out over several days there was an extended risk of falling from height.
Ian Prosser, HM Chief Inspector of Railways, said: "Working at height accidents are too frequent in the heritage sector, and Gwili Railway Company Ltd is fortunate its inadequate measures did not result in more serious injury."
He added companies should "ensure the risk of harm is minimised" by "properly planning" working from heights.
The railway's chairman, Matt Bowen, said the company was "disappointed" the industry regulator prosecuted the incident but "understand the reasoning".
He said "working at height training must be undertaken" and said "height risks" would be "mitigated" to prevent further incidents.
The railway was ordered to pay an £18,000 fine in addition to paying the ORR's full costs of £18,557.