William and Kate mark anniversary of Queen's death in Pembrokeshire
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death with a small private service in Pembrokeshire later.
Prince William and Catherine will attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, which will include a commemoration of the late Queen's life.
Afterwards they will meet local people who met Elizabeth II during her visits to the UK's smallest city.
It is exactly a year since the nation's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96.
St Davids has been a site of pilgrimage and worship for more than 1,400 years, since St David - the patron saint of Wales - settled there with his monastic community in the sixth century.
Since the Reformation, one of the quire stalls has been in the possession of the Crown and is known as the Sovereign's Stall.
This makes St Davids the only UK cathedral where the sovereign has a special stall in the quire.
Elizabeth II was the first monarch to visit St Davids Cathedral since the Reformation, when she arrived at the site with the late Duke of Edinburgh during a royal tour to Wales in August 1955.
She sat in the special stall then, and on three subsequent occasions during her visits to the cathedral - which dates from 1181 and welcomes around 300,000 visitors annually.
St Davids has officially been a city since 1995, when Elizabeth II presented the-then town council with letters patent elevating it to the status of a full city council during a ceremony at the cathedral.