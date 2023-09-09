Injured veterans say Invictus Games gave purpose
- Published
When veteran Richard Davies, 35, had to have his foot amputated after an injury in the army, he said he wondered how he would come back from it.
But he, alongside other veterans competing from Wales in this year's Invictus games, said the competition had shown "it is not the end of the world".
"This has given me that feeling of purpose again," he said.
The Invictus Games take place from Saturday in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women was set up in 2014 by Prince Harry and this year hosts more than 500 competitors from 21 nations.
'Life was grey'
Father-of-two from Cardiff Richard joined the Royal Air Force at 21 in 2009 and wanted to travel the world.
But in 2019 whilst stationed in Cyprus, he had an aircraft engine transportation trailer towed into the back of his foot, eventually resulting in an amputation in 2021.
In those two years he became unable to walk and "life became very grey".
"I felt pretty miserable being unable to do any of the things I enjoyed and missed out on so many family outings due to severe pain," he said.
"I still have daily challenges and I, along with my family, have had to adapt to my new life as an amputee."
He said getting back into sport, competing this year in swimming and archery, has made his life "colourful" and he can be "a dad once again".
"I cannot wait to push myself and show others what I can do and create better understanding that losing a limb is not the end of the world.
"I'm incredibly proud to get to represent my country once again. Once I was out the RAF I wondered how and where in society I fitted."
'A new way of living'
Craig Godsall, 31, from Newport, served with the Welsh Guards for five years before injuring his back in Kenya, which let to him eventually having to be medically discharged.
He said after his injury, there were "a lot of mixed emotions".
"It got to a point where I ended up in intensive care after attempting to take my own life in 2017," he said.
This year he is competing in athletics and wheelchair rugby, with support from his partner Becky and their two children.
He was inspired after seeing a friend with a similar injury compete, thinking "I can do this".
"The support I've had through different organisations for mental health has been brilliant.
"It gives people a space to find new avenues and hobbies and also a new way of living."
He added it gives the veterans the chance to make friends and support each other.
'I felt worthless'
Father-of-three Nathan Huddy, 43, "absolutely loved" his career in Royal Air Force.
But in 2003 on a routine patrol in Iraq he hit land mine and was left with a badly injured left foot and shrapnel wounds over his legs and back.
It was closely followed by stroke caused by a hole in his heart and he said it made him "feel worthless after and anxious about where life would go".
Now living in Pontypridd, he said: "The difference between me then and what I am now, I'm a totally different person, and a massive part of that is down to Invictus."
He competed last year and said it had a massive impact on his wellbeing and "the final piece of my recovery journey".
"Being involved has really improved me as a person, I've made wonderful memories and made life-long friends.
"I'm extremely proud to be given the opportunity to represent my country once again."
Lance Corporal Terry Jones was just 21 when he involved in a roadside bomb in Afghanistan that put him in a coma for 10 days.
He continued to work in the two PARA recruitment team for four years, but eventually left to become a bodyguard at Premier League football clubs.
Now 34, the army veteran from Flintshire said the games have given him his "confidence and self-belief back".
Terry said: "Of course I want sporting achievement, but it's more important for me to get back to how I used to be, I would like the old Terry back, and that will come from having more confidence, and the belief that I can overcome obstacles."
He will be competing in athletics, indoor rowing and swimming.
Lee Thomas, 54, an RAF Veteran from Tenby, will be competing for the first time in athletics, sitting volleyball, powerlifting and wheelchair rugby.
He served for more than 14 years working on battlefield helicopters in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and the Falkland Islands.
A serious injury meant he needed a below right knee amputation, and was left with severe respiratory damage leading to a medical discharge in 1999, after which he struggled with his mental health.
A fellow player encouraged Lee to apply for the Invictus Games due to his love of rugby, and he said it "means the world" to be selected to represent Team UK.
He said: "I'm doing this for my my own sanity, but also for my family. it's a major step and just getting to the games is the goal. It's the journey, and if I can keep this going then life's got a bit of a brighter future to it."