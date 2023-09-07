RAAC concrete issues close St David's Hall in Cardiff
A concert venue in the heart of Wales' capital has closed with immediate effect so checks can be carried out on concrete.
Cardiff council announced the decision to temporarily shut St David's Hall for at least four weeks.
It follows fears across the UK over buildings that contain Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).
The council said the decision was made to close the building after discussions with independent structural engineers.
It was confirmed at the venue by the local authority earlier this week.
Since Westminster closed more than 100 education buildings in England last week, the Welsh government has been asking councils for updates on the state of RAAC in its schools and other buildings.
So far two schools have been affected - both on Anglesey. No further schools have yet been found to have a problem, although work is continuing to check.
Wards were also shut at Withybush Hospital, in Haverfordwest, in August.
A Cardiff council spokesperson said a building management plan has been in place at St David's Hall for the past 18 months, with regular inspections by structural engineers with RAAC expertise.
"Throughout this time no issues were raised about the condition of RAAC in the building and there was no evidence of deterioration - and this remains the case," a statement said.
"However, the council has continued to engage with its insurers and expert structural engineers and, based on advice received today from those experts, we believe it is prudent and responsible to carry out intrusive surveys to further reassure ourselves and the public on the safety of the Hall."
Work will involve drilling into panels to find out if further attention is needed.
This should take at least four weeks, with the spokesperson adding: "We will look to re-open the hall as soon as possible, dependent on any action which may or may not be required."
The spokesperson said officials will try to reschedule performances and speak to promoters about options.