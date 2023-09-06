Wilko: Almost 200 workers will lose their jobs as closures revealed
- Published
Wilko has announced the first of its store closures in Wales which mean almost 200 people will lose their jobs.
Six stores and a distribution centre will shut, with 22 other stores awaiting their fate.
It's believed Wilko employed around 950 staff in Wales when administrators were appointed in August.
Paul McGuire, former Wilko worker and GMB union regional organiser, said the process was a "rollercoaster" for staff.
Mr McGuire said many staff had worked for as long as 20 years in Wilko's Welsh stores.
"There has been a lot of tears and a lot of uncertainty," he said.
"Not all team members are currently facing redundancy, so it is a very unnerving time."
Staff at six Welsh stores have been told that they would lose their jobs when the shops shut next week.
Wilko stores in Cardiff Bay Retail Park, Llandudno and Port Talbot will close on Tuesday, 12 September.
Stores will close in Morriston, Cardiff Queen Street and Rhyl on On Thursday, 14 September.
Staff are also being made redundant at the Wilko distribution centre in Magor, with 79 team members losing their jobs.
Administrators PWC said a total of 186 people were being made redundant at the six stores and the distribution centre.
The GMB union said the distribution centre employed 360 staff in total and had undergone millions of pounds' worth of improvements in recent years.
Mr McGuire said stock in stores was "exceedingly low" and he "believes the process if nearing the end".
"There will come a point when administrators have to say enough is enough," he added.
Mr McGuire warned that a deal to sell certain Wilko buildings to B&M did not guarantee any jobs, and that he expected staff to be made redundant at those sites when their locations are disclosed.