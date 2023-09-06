Cleddau Bridge 'worst nightmare' as Cumbria coach in crash
A bus driver who collected survivors of a holiday coach crash from hospital has described seeing broken arms, noses, and black eyes.
Tudur Lewis said Tuesday's crash near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembrokeshire, was "everyone's worst nightmare".
A car driver involved in the crash died at the scene and the coach driver was seriously injured.
Of the 52-seater coach's passengers, 24 tourists from Cumbria were taken to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.
The coach involved was from Titterington Holidays, based in Penrith, Cumbria.
Mr Lewis, who works for Taf Valley Coaches, was asked by his own tour company's boss to pick up those who had received treatment and take them back to their hotel in Cardigan, Ceredigion.
He described the passengers as being "in shock" and admitted not knowing what to say to them.
"They came out with broken arms, broken noses and black eyes and things," he said.
"It's everybody's worst nightmare really."
A major incident was declared as emergency services responded at about 14:15 BST, with the main road between Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven closed for much of Tuesday.
Mr Lewis' own depot is half a mile away from the crash site and he was asked to go and help in the aftermath.
Mr Lewis said he would take the group half way home on Thursday, before Titterington Holidays sends their own coach to meet the passengers for the rest of their journey.
"We all help each other… We are all competitors, but when it comes to any problems everybody gets together and helps," he said.
He said there had been a lot of concern in the local community following the crash.
Welsh Conservative Senedd member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Sam Kurtz, called for improved safety on the roads in the area.
He said that people in Pembrokeshire had woken up "feeling numb" from the news of a tragedy so close to home.
"This is an incredibly busy stretch of road, connecting north and south Pembrokeshire together. It's a main commuter route… the people of Pembrokeshire will know this road very well," he said.
Mr Kurtz said he has raised concerns about safety on the A477 in the past and hopes improvements will now be made.