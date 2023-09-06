Anglesey RAAC: No date for Caergybi school reopening
It is "impossible" to estimate when a school closed due to concrete issues could reopen, the council leader says.
Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi, both on Anglesey, were shut after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was identified.
Uwchradd Caergybi will remain closed while David Hughes will re-open to year seven, 11 and 12 pupils on Thursday.
Llinos Medi, leader of Anglesey council, said engineers are continuing to work at both school sites.
"It's impossible to give you an absolute timeframe because at the moment we don't know what the outcome will be," she told Radio Wales Breakfast.
"We hope [pupils can return to Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi by next week] but its unfair for us to make that promise and be unable to deliver on it."
She said David Hughes is partially opening due to the school only using the building unaffected by RAAC, while Uwchradd Caergybi is looking at "other models for education" while surveys continue.
What is RAAC?
Fears over the concrete has led to more than 100 educational buildings being told to close last week in England.
The Health and Safety Executive has said that RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
Laura Doel, national secretary of school leaders' union NAHT Cymru, said schools were still "in the dark" over RAAC.
"The UK government position has changed as schools were due to reopen and they need to provide full information immediately so that we are equipped to deal with any issues here in Wales," she said.
"A review of school buildings is being undertaken by the 22 local authorities (in Wales), and so far there have only been two schools identified with this concrete.
"The Welsh government has pledged its support to schools and local authorities and schools are complying with the review to offer reassurance to parents as quickly as possible."
South Wales Fire and Rescue had said it has been unable to rule out the use RAAC at four of its sites.
It said it surveyed all of its sites in early 2023 and the was able to rule out the presence of RAAC at all but these four sites, which will now be subject to further testing.