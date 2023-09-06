Rassau: Boy, 10, dies after falling from rope swing
A 10-year-old boy who was "loved by all around" has died after falling from a rope swing.
Lewi Sullivan from Rassau, near Ebbw Vale, fell to the ground while he was out playing with his friends on Friday.
A passer-by spent 20 minutes trying to revive him before paramedics arrived. He was flown to Noah's Ark Hospital, Cardiff, but died three days later.
In a tribute his dad Nigel Sullivan said: "Lewi was a fantastic, caring and loving son."
The 44-year-old added: "He really was every father's dream, and we had this brilliant father and son bond.
"I was proud to bits of him, and I know he was really proud of me, not only as a father, but also as a friend.
"We had a very strong friendship bond as well as being father and son and that was really special to me."
Lewi, who lived with his dad Nigel, step-mother Louise and his two brothers, was described as "the best child a dad could ask for".
His parents - including mum Falina - thanked those who tried to help their son including paramedics from the air ambulance.
Nigel said: "I just want to thank everyone who tried to help Lewi - the kids who were with him when it happened, and even some passers-by.
"I know one guy tried to help him for almost 20 minutes before the ambulance arrived.
"The air ambulance was out of this world, the paramedics were fantastic, the police incredible.
"All of the professionals who helped him were incredible."
He also said Lewi, who died on Monday, was "an absolute gem of a child".
"He loved his rugby and motorbikes and he loved being in lorries and machines with me.
"He was loved by all around here and he would stop and speak to anybody.
"He was such a lovable kid. He was a real loveable rogue, a real character with a wicked sense of humour."
Nigel said Lewi was "proud" to be part of Beaufort rugby club.
A Beaufort RFC spokesman said: "As a club, we are truly devastated by the passing of one of our mini bulls Lewi.
"You were the funniest and most outgoing little lad who loved playing rugby for Beaufort RFC.
"You will sadly be missed by many."
A fundraising page has been set up to raise funds for the Air Ambulance and the Noah's Ark paediatric critical care unit at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.