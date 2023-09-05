Passengers injured on Cleddau Bridge in bus crash
Passengers have been injured and a driver has been trapped after a crash between a bus and car on a bridge.
Fire crews have declared a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge at Pembroke Dock in west Wales after a crash at about 14:15 BST on Tuesday.
Mid and West Wales Fire Service said "many passengers" have various injuries and a driver is "severely" trapped.
Fire crews from around Pembrokeshire have attended after the collision between a 52-seater bus and a car.
The air ambulance and five emergency land ambulances is at the scene with fire crews working to free the trapped person and give first aid to the injured passengers.
Dyfed-Powys Police has said the A477 between Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest is shut in both directions at the Cleddau Bridge between the Honeyborough and Pembroke roundabouts.
Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that it is "worrying to hear news of a major incident on the Cleddau Bridge. Details are still emerging.
"My thoughts are with all those involved and my thanks to the first responders and emergency services working at the scene," Mr Drakeford wrote on X.
Lauren Joseph was trying to cross the bridge on her way home to Milford Haven from work - and now faces an hour-long, 35-mile diversion.
"As I got there the council advised me to go the long way around at the Carew roundabout due to an incident," she said.
"I am currently doing 20mph on a 60mph because of the congestion caused by the crash."