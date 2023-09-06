Cardiff: Guildford Crescent facade knocked down without consent
Developers have knocked down a much-loved building facade without permission.
In 2019 campaigners, including Super Furry Animals' singer Gruff Rhys, tried to save Cardiff's Guildford Crescent from the wrecking ball.
The facade was all that remained after restaurants and venue Gwdihw were destroyed for student flats that year.
Cardiff council said the demolition was regrettable, while developer Galliford Try said it was done for "safety".
About 20,000 people signed a petition asking the local authority to block the development. Heritage body Cadw was asked to protect the site.
In November 2021 plans for a 30-storey apartment tower to be built on the site by the Bristol-based firm were approved by the authority.
On 17 August this year the company submitted a planning application asking to demolish and rebuild the facade.
It claimed it was "structurally deteriorating and unstable".
Before the council's planning committee could discuss the application the facade was demolished.
The council said the developer was formally advised not to proceed with demolition until approval was obtained.
A spokesman said: "Regrettably, the developer has since proceeded to demolish the Guildford Crescent facade, in breach of their current planning permission, and ahead of their current application being considered by the planning department."
The council said the developer had been advised to cease all demolition works.
A spokesman said: "The council is currently considering the expediency of formal action, which could include measures preventing further development at the site until the matter is resolved.
"The matter will in due course now be reported to the planning committee, where members will be advised of the status of the site, and will need to consider the merits of the current proposal to rebuild the facade, along with any necessary action required to address the recent breach of planning."
A Galliford Try spokesman said: "As a responsible contractor we take health and safety seriously and took swift action to prevent any potential incident."
They added that the frontage would "be recreated as part of the development to retain the historic character of the crescent".