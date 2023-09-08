Welsh beaches: Stay safe plea as most lifeguard patrols end Published 35 minutes ago

Image caption, RNLI Pembrokeshire has urged people to stay safe with beach patrols being reduced

People are being urged to take care after lifeguard patrols on most Welsh beaches ended for the summer - despite temperatures soaring.

Only a handful of larger beaches will be watched by RNLI crews despite the fact crowds are expected to head to the coast in the hot weather.

The RNLI urged people to be careful with inflatable paddleboards and kayaks.

The charity said they had seen an increase in incidents in the last week.

"People are flocking to the coast despite kids going back to school," said Anya Walton, who has been a lifeguard in Pembrokeshire for five years.

"There aren't necessarily lifeguards there anymore, however, we're really lucky to have amazing volunteer lifeboat crews around the country."

Which Welsh beaches still have a lifeguard?

Many of the lifeguarded beaches in Wales are not being patrolled after 3 September. However, some lifeguards remain.

In Pembrokeshire, Whitesands Beach will be patrolled every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00 until 5 November.

In Swansea, both Caswell Beach and Langland Bay will both be patrolled every day until 17 September.

In Bridgend county, Rest Bay in Porthcawl will be patrolled every Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 18:00 until 17 September and Trecco Bay every day until 24 September.

What are the five steps to Float to Live?

Anya said it was important that people know how to 'Float to Live' in case they ended up in the water unexpectedly.

"You want to lie right back, tilt your head up to the sky, keep your nose and mouth out of the water and submerge your ears," she said.

"Try and stay relaxed and calm and try lying in a star shape position.

Image caption, Anya Walton said there had been an "increase in incidents" recently

"Try and control your breathing and move your hands around gently to keep you afloat. A lot of people tend to panic because they feel like their legs sink, but everyone floats differently.

"If your legs sink, it's totally fine. You're still able to float by supporting your body by moving your hands.

"Once you feel like you've calmed down enough, if you've got the strength, try and wave and shout for help to try and get someone's attention."

Should people use inflatables in the sea?

The RNLI said it had "noticed a massive influx" of inflatable paddle boards and inflatable kayaks on beaches in the last year.

"They've become available in pretty much every supermarket in the country," said Anya.

"We strongly advise that people don't take them in if there's an offshore wind.

"Often people might go to a beach just down the coast where there aren't any lifeguards, the next minute they're blowing miles out to sea."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Paddleboard users have become the "most regular rescue" mission for RNLI Pembrokeshire in the last year

Anya said she believed supermarkets should put more warnings on inflatables to help the RNLI "reduce their workload considerably".

"It would be really helpful, not just for us, but for the people using them as well, because it has definitely become a trend," she added.

"People head straight down to the beach and unfortunately don't necessarily respect the water."

Image caption, Gemma Campbell has a "real fear" of her kids going in the sea when there are no lifeguards around

Gemma Campbell lives within touching distance of Rhos-on-Sea beach but feels "much safer" going to Abersoch in Gwynedd with her children.

"I send my children there if they're doing sailing or going out the water," she said.

"There's lots of signage, and while they don't have a lifeguard, they do have beach patrol."

Her partner, who is an ex-sailing instructor, was involved in an incident 10 years ago when his Jet Ski failed out at sea.

"He tried to call the coastguard, tries to see if there's anyone around, but got nothing at all," she said.

"He swam in, got home, and rescued his own Jet Ski."

Gemma said the situation could have been fatal if the person involved was not so comfortable in the water.

"He was absolutely gobsmacked he was able to save himself by the time the coastguard turned up," she said.

"How many people know that you call 999 and ask for the coastguard? It's just not that obvious."

Image caption, Dawn Davies said people must "respect" the sea when using it

Dawn Davies has lived by the sea for 40 years and swims "all year round" with the 'Nova Nutters' in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.

She said the lifeguards do an "excellent" job and people "must take responsibility" for their own safety.

"Never swim alone, use a highly visible floating aid, know the tide times, and keep away from the rock groynes," she said.

"We have to accept that the lifeguards are around only during the school holidays, and I don't think that will ever change."