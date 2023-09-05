Broughton: Homeowners warned of unexpected 'Christmas gnomes'
- Published
People are being warned to keep an eye out for the sudden appearance of "Christmas gnomes" in their gardens.
The gnomes, North Wales Police warned, are being left by potential burglars in residential front gardens in the Broughton area, Flintshire.
The force said the tactic is sometimes used to see if the gnome is collected by a resident, to determine if the property is empty and an easy target.
"We would advise residents to be vigilant," North Wales Police said.
The gnome is used as a "calling card" for thieves. If its not collected, the property is likely to be empty, making it an easy target for burglaries, according to North Wales Police.
The force has shared a link to various bits of information to help residents to protect their home.
This includes controlling access to windows by removing potential access points.
Keeping your shed or garage secured by using a lock or alarm to deter criminals.
Protecting your property from vandalism by keeping it visible and creating a boundary.
North Wales Police advised residents to be "vigilant and ensure your home is secure".
They said people should contact them via the website or dial 101 if they witness anything suspicious.