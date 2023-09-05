Concrete Q&A: How safe are public buildings in Wales?

Construction expert Keith Jones said RAAC is a light "bubbly" concrete, which meant it was used in roofs, but that it doesn't have the "inherent strength of reinforced concrete and has a limited shelf life"."I think the important thing to remember is that it is different, it is identifiable, it's got this bubbly texture," Mr Jones said.The Health and Safety Executive said RAAC was "now life-expired", and was "liable to collapse with little or no notice".