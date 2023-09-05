Concrete: Urgent safety review of public buildings needed, says expert
A senior engineer says there needs to be an urgent safety review of all public buildings in Wales to see if they contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
"We need to find out the extent of the problem," Keith Jones, director of the Institution of Structural Engineers said.
Two schools in Anglesey have been closed after the material was found.
Wales' Education Minister insisted on Monday that schools in Wales were safe.
Work is continuing to assess the scale of the issue in schools across Wales, with the results expected in two weeks.
It comes after RAAC was found in three Welsh hospitals earlier this year.
"We can't really begin to move forward until we know the full extent of this," Mr Jones said.
The Health and Safety Executive has said that RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
Craig Williams, Welsh Conservative MP for Montgomeryshire, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast that the issue needed "perspective".
"Let's get this issue into perspective. Before we start writing blank cheques, in England there are 22,000 school, 200 at the moment have been found with this problem.," he said.
"Of that, 50% currently have mitigation effects and we need to be careful...we need to get this problem into perspective," he said.
"We are worrying parents across the United Kingdom...and we just need...people going to school this morning with the confidence that their school is safe.
"If it's not safe, the school will be in touch," he said.
'Guidance changed'
The director of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) Cymru said the union had not been contacted by any head teacher who thought it was an issue in their school.
But she asked why the guidance had changed "at the eleventh hour before the schools are due to go back".
"Why have they [the UK government] not been clearer with the Welsh government with what the issue is?", Laura Doel said.
She urged experts to get the review of schools done "as swiftly as possible" so the union could get information out to any worried parents and ensure schools remain open."We need to be on top of this, offering parents reassurance that schools are safe," she said.