Concerns over food at care home where woman died
Food at a care home where an 85-year-old died was described as "cheap", an inquest heard.
Teresa Pokoyski lived at the Gnoll Care Home, Neath, with an inquest finding the primary cause of her death in 2012 was pneumonia caused by lung cancer.
Her family believed food particles in her lungs as a result of poor feeding practices led to her death.
They challenged the finding and a new inquest is taking place at Pontypridd Coroner's Court.
The coroner read an anonymous witness statement which raised concerns that patients were being woken as early as 04:00, washed and dressed in order to take pressure off the day shift.
The letter referred to the food provided as cheap, said that residents could only have one bath a week and that there was not always hot water available.
It also referred to concerns that residents could get out and that Mrs Pokoyski was handled roughly.
Employee Christine Edwards responded by saying she never saw Mr Pokoyski being too firmly handled and in distress.
But she did acknowledge some residents would be up about 06:00, however this could often be down to soiling overnight. She said a lack of hot water was not an issue.
Mrs Edwards also said a senior nurse had made staff aware of Mrs Pokoyski's care needs and that she "never choked or vomited" when she fed her.
"The family never approached me with any concerns," she told the hearing.
"It was clear they loved their mother when they visited."
Although she had not seen Mrs Pokoyski's care plan herself, Mrs Edwards said she remembered seeing a file and having it read to her.
She said she did not recall seeing her being given food which had not been pureed but acknowledged that food charts were not always kept up to date.
The court heard a statement from a former care home worker who has since died.
Christine Yvonne Williams said the family seemed to have a fear of their mother choking and would ask her to be fed leaning forwards.
She said she disagreed with this and said her medical expertise sometimes fell on deaf ears.
Care home workers also told the inquest they were all aware Mrs Pokoyski had to be fed carefully because of a risk of choking.
In a statement, one of these, Natalia Jones, said she would take time feeding her one teaspoon at a time and would have to make sure she swallowed all her food before being given more.
The coroner referred to a 2013 report by Care Inspectorate Wales which during a visit, could not find equipment for pureeing food.
Julia Kendrick, representing Gnoll Care Home, said this finding was immediately challenged and that inspectors had not seen equipment because it was stored in kitchen cupboards.
Despite having told the hearing that they had lost faith in the process, the family were allowed to represent themselves.
They were reminded that they should not use the hearing to make accusations.
The court had previously heard from owner of the home William Sardar, who denied unpureed food had been given to Mrs Pokoyski.
"I was not there but I believe my staff was doing the right thing. When we are there, we always check." he said.
The hearing was told Mr Sardar visited Mrs Pokoyski's previous care home to prepare a care plan but the family argued that it was not properly followed and that there were many instances of her being fed in a reclining position which they say was dangerous given the risk of inhaling food into her lungs.
The inquest continues.