Bannau Brycheiniog: Man dies rescuing two children at waterfall

Mohananeethan Murigaqnantharajah, 27, was discovered at Sgwd y Pannwr waterfallStuart Wilding/Geograph
The body of Mohananeethan Murigaqnantharajah was discovered at the Sgwd y Pannwr waterfall

A man has died at a waterfall in mid-Wales after trying to rescue two children from a river.

Emergency services were called to Sgwd Y Pannwr falls at Ystradfellte in Powys at about 16:45 BST on Friday.

Police, fire crews, mountain rescue teams, a rescue helicopter and an air ambulance attended the scene in Bannau Brycheiniog, or the Brecon Beacons.

The body of 27-year-old Mohananeethan Muruganantharajah was discovered in the water with an underwater camera.

Dyfed-Powys Police said conditions meant Mr Muruganantharajah, known as Mohan, could not be recovered until Saturday morning, when specialist divers were brought in to help.

