RAAC concrete confirmed at popular Cardiff concert hall
The presence of potentially dangerous concrete has been confirmed at a popular theatre and music venue.
The ceiling of St David's Hall, in Cardiff, is made of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), according a Cardiff council report.
The council said there has been no deterioration in the concrete's condition over the past 18 months
Nation-wide music venue operator, Academy Music Group (AMG), is set to take on the running of venue.
The vulnerabilities of RAAC, which has a life span of about 30 years, have been known since the 1990s.
It was a material used in construction during the 1960s and 1990s, however it wasn't until 2020 that local authorities in Wales were made aware of the potential issue with RAAC, according to the Welsh government.
The Health and Safety Executive has said RAAC is now beyond its lifespan and may "collapse with little or no notice".
A number of schools across the UK, including two in Wales, have been closed due to concerns over the material.
Cardiff council said its specialist inspectors are currently prioritising the city's schools and that to date, no RAAC has been found.
A Cardiff council spokesperson said: "St David's Hall has been subject to thorough and regular inspections by specialists for over 18 months, and during that time the local authority has received reports that there has been no deterioration in the condition of RAAC present at the venue, and it remains safe to operate as normal.
"Cardiff council has implemented a building management and health and safety strategy, based on professional advice and government bulletins, to ensure the venue remains safe in the short term.
"Ahead of taking over the operation of St David's Hall, AMG has also undertaken its own inspections and have plans in place to undertake the remedial work required in the medium to long-term."