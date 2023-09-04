Cader Idris: Heatstroke sufferer left on mountain, say rescuers
- Published
A woman with heatstroke was left by the majority of her group at the top of a mountain in north Wales, say rescuers.
Aberdyfi search and rescue team said it was alerted at around 15:00 BST on Sunday of an incident near the summit of Cader Idris, in Eryri National Park.
The team said two members of the woman's organised group stayed to help her.
The rest, including organisers, "opted to continue with their day, and played no further part in her care or rescue".
The woman was helped by a number of members of the public, including a GP, before she was safely escorted off the mountain at about 18:00.
Graham O'Hanlon, of Aberdyfi search and rescue team, said: "We are unsure of the details of the original group and the justification put forward by the organisers for leaving a potentially seriously ill woman behind in order to continue their day.
"We are, however, pleased to note that both people within the group and other passers-by felt able to offer assistance to a fellow mountaineer in trouble."