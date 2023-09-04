Alix Popham says he's 'lucky to be alive' after Ironman accident
- Published
Former rugby player Alix Popham feels "lucky to be alive" after being kicked in the head while swimming during Sunday's Ironman event in Tenby.
The ex-Wales flanker, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia at 40, was taking part in the west Wales event to raise money for a brain injury charity.
He was rushed to hospital after feeling dazed and "constantly vomiting".
Citing two fatalities at a recent Ironman in Ireland, Popham added he was thankful not to have drowned.
"It was simply a freak accident - a group of elite athletes overtook me at the second buoy during my first lap," said the dad-of three.
"I was plodding along at my own speed, concentrating on my stroke, when they just went right over the top of me.
"It was like suddenly being inside a washing machine, and the force was such that it even ripped my watch from my wrist."
Although sufficiently gathering himself in order to complete the remaining 500 metres, Popham was forced to abandon the rest of the 2.4-mile sea swim.
The race also involved a 112 mile bike ride and a 13.1 mile run.
"Coming out of the water I really felt the worse for wear and my wife Mel said my eyes looked completely glazed over, as though I didn't recognise her at all," he added.
"I tried to go back in for the second lap but just couldn't.
"I felt sick and probably vomited about 10 times afterwards, which is when the ambulance was called."
Rushed to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest with a suspected concussion, Popham was given an injection to stop him being sick before being examined by several doctors.
"They gave me the thumbs up and I was eventually allowed to leave," he said.
"I've still got a headache 24 hours later, but it's not as severe."
He pointed out the cruel irony of being hospitalised for a head injury while raising funds for Head for Change, a charity which supports ex-players affected by brain conditions like dementia.
It's something with which Popham himself was diagnosed three years ago after receiving an estimated 100,000 or more sub-concussions during his career.
One of 300 rugby players taking part in a lawsuit against rugby governing bodies over head injuries, he said: "You couldn't make it up, could you?
"I've really gone through a full gamut of emotions about this - disappointment, frustration - I've really beat myself up about it."
'I've just got to be thankful that I'm okay'
"To have trained so long and hard only to be unable to finish was a bitter pill to take.
"But things could have been so much worse.
"I could have been knocked out cold whilst in the sea and not be here at all right now, like what happened to those guys over in Ireland last month," added Popham, referring to the two fatalities which occurred at a similar triathlon in Cork in late August.
Ireland's Brendan Wall, 45, and Ivan Chittenden, a 64-year-old from Canada, died during the swim portion of the event held in Cork's Youghal Harbour, roughly 270 kilometres south of Dublin
"So I've just got to be thankful that I'm okay and say a big thank you to everyone who has messaged me with their concerns and best wishes," said Popham.
"I've just got to put it all behind me and rest up ahead of the next big challenge - cycling to Lyon with Gareth Thomas and a few others, and then swimming the Channel in October.
"But for now though I'm going to concentrate on the most important things in my life, my wife and my three girls."