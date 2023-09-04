Shane Loughlin: Cardiff man charged with drink driving
- Published
A man has been charged with a number of driving offences, including drink driving, after being stopped by police.
Shane Loughlin, 32, is to appear in court on Monday after being stopped in Aberporth Road in Llandaff North, Cardiff, on Saturday at 04:20 BST.
He is charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Mr Loughlin, from Rumney, Cardiff was previously hurt in a crash in St Mellons, which killed three people and injured another.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision shortly after 02:00 GMT on 4 March.
Sophie Russon, 20, was critically injured and taken to hospital, along with Mr Loughlin.
All five had been on a night out in Newport when the car is believed to have veered off the A48 into trees.