Barry Island: Five rescued from sea by members of the public
Five people have been rescued after getting into difficulty in the sea at Barry Island.
A kayaker was caught on the rocks and four other people were also in the water at Nell's Point, between Jackson's Bay and Barry Island on Sunday evening.
Members of the public helped pull the casualties from the water.
The coastguard said the condition of the rescued people is currently unclear.
Milford Haven Coastguard rescue coordination centre said it received a number of 999 calls about the incident, the first being at 18:23 BST.
The Barry Coastguard Rescue Team and Barry RNLI inshore lifeboat were called out.
Volunteers from the National Coastwatch Institution lookout at Friar's Point kept the incident under observation while paramedics provided aftercare.
South Wales Police officers also responded to the incident.