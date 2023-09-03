Alix Popham suffers concussion at Tenby's Ironman
Former rugby player Alix Popham has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected concussion during an Ironman event.
The ex-Wales flanker was raising money for his brain injury charity, Head for Change, in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.
Player welfare group Progressive Rugby said Mr Popham was kicked in the head during the swim stage in a "cruel and ironic twist of fate".
Popham was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 40.
He is one of 300 rugby players taking part in a lawsuit against rugby governing bodies over head injuries.
Ironman organiser Adam Rice said he understood that Mr Popham had some precautionary checks following the injury at the triathlon on Sunday.
Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Progressive Rugby said: "After months of intense training to raise money for concussion education and support, Alix has had to withdraw after suffering a suspected concussion from being kicked in the head during the swim."
A later post, which Progressive Rugby said it had shared with permission, said Alix "was unable to recognize wife Mel as he came out of the water".
"Although dizzy and suffering a headache, he appeared OK but his condition has deteriorated and he is currently being transferred by ambulance to hospital," the post continued.
The Head for Change charity promotes brain health in sport and supports ex-players who are affected by brain conditions like dementia.
Popham previously told the BBC that doctors had worked out he had suffered over 100,000 sub-concussions during his career.
"I haven't got memories of large chunks of my career," he said.