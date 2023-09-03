Llŷn Peninsula beach parking warning after vehicles submerged

Van submerged Black Rock sandsSadie Wright
A van became submerged after parking at Black Rock Sands in Porthmadog
By Andy Gourlay
BBC News

People are being warned not to park on beaches after two vehicles became submerged overnight.

Holyhead coastguard said a transit van left at Black Rock Sands, in Porthmadog, was engulfed in the tide.

Meanwhile at Abersoch, in Gwynedd, a parked Land Rover completely disappeared in the water.

The coastguard said parking on the beach had been an ongoing problem at Black Rock Sands.

A spokesperson said the beach was popular with cars, "especially with younger drivers".

"Nine times out of ten it's not a problem and they don't get stuck, but it does happen," the spokesperson added.

Sadie Wright
The van at Black Rock Sands was towed out on Sunday morning

The incident at Abersoch was described as "more unusual".

"It's about a metre under the high water," the coastguard said.

"So far no owner has come forward. It will probably end up going to council for recovery unless the owners come forward."

