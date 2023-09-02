Dolgellau: Two taken to hospital after partial shop roof collapse
Two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after the roof of a convenience store collapsed.
Emergency services were called to the Spar store in Dolgellau, Gwynedd, at 12:55 BST on Saturday, North Wales Police said.
One person was taken to hospital in Bangor and another to Bronglais Aberystwyth, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
The town centre was sealed off following the incident.
Police said two members of staff and one member of the public were able to escape, but one member of staff had to be dug out of the property.
The area surrounding the shop on Plas yn Dre Street was expected to remain closed for a "considerable" time, police said.
An investigation has been launched.
"Whilst we don't believe that anyone remains unaccounted for, a specialist search team are on their way to the location to assist our colleagues from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service," chief inspector Rob Rands of North Wales Police said.
"Gwynedd [council] and the Health and Safety Executive are all fully briefed," he added.