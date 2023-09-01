Cardiff: Travellers refused christening party by Conservative club
- Published
A family of Irish Travellers have received compensation after a Conservative Club refused to hold their christening party.
A father and daughter received compensation in settlement of their claim for race discrimination.
It comes after the Park Conservative Club in Cardiff refused to host their party after learning they were Irish Travellers.
The club said it is "sincerely sorry" it happened.
According to Leigh Day Solicitors, who represented the pair, the father had enquired about holding his young daughter's christening party in a function room at Park Conservative Club in March 2022.
However, in a telephone call with a member of staff, he was reportedly told the club's board had recently voted to stop hosting Irish Travellers' events.
The father was shocked by the response and phoned the staff member back and recorded their conversation.
During the second call, he was reportedly informed that Irish Travellers were banned from holding parties at the venue due to problems at previous events.
The father and daughter, who wish to remain anonymous, took legal action against the club on the grounds it had racially discriminated against them both because they were Irish Travellers.
The claim also included one of harassment against the father as a result of the staff member's offensive comments about Travellers while he was attempting to make the booking.
It was settled after Park Conservative Club agreed to pay them compensation.
"To be told we were banned from booking this venue to celebrate my daughter's christening just because we are Irish Travellers was deeply upsetting for our family," said the father.
"It's not right that people like me are treated so unfairly, often on a daily basis.
"I hope by bringing this case we can help bring this type of discrimination to an end so our community can enjoy the same rights as everyone else."
A spokesperson for Park Conservative Club said the board member who told staff not to take the booking is no longer at the club.
"We are sincerely sorry it happened, it was very unfortunate. We held our hands up straight away, it should not have happened," said the club.
"We are trying our hardest to get over it, there is an all new committee. We've had weddings and parties with the traveller community since.
"I do want to stress, we really are sincerely sorry it ever happened."