French fashion designer Laure Severac died in Wales cycling crash
A French fashion designer and artist died after being hit by a car during a cycling holiday in Wales.
Laure Severac, 37, was cycling between Abercrave and Coelbren in Powys on 17 August when the crash happened.
She was transported to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, and died two days later.
During a hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court a provisional cause of death was reported to be traumatic brain injury.
Ms Severac was a teacher at the fashion department at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in the Belgian city of Antwerp and had won several awards.
A tribute released by the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp said: "Laure was especially beloved and valued by her colleagues as well by her students.
"We will greatly miss her energy and expertise, and we will build upon her legacy. Our thoughts are with Laure's family and friends."
The inquest was adjourned, with a further date not yet set.