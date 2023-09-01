Rookie Wrexham skateboarders aim to roll whole of Wales
- Published
Six friends with barely any experience of skateboarding are planning to roll the length of Wales.
So far training has resulted in a broken wrist, aching Achilles tendons and bad hips.
But the Wrexham group soldiered on and are setting off on the 278 mile (447 km) charity journey from Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan to Anglesey.
The group, who call themselves The Unskateables, came up with the idea after two friends died of brain cancer.
Josh Land, 22, Kyle Harvey, 29, Gavin Rogers, 42, Matthew Gilbert, 45, and Craig Salisbury and Mark Roberts, both 47, hope to finish by Sunday.
"No-one's got any experience, no-one owned a longboard, so it's going to be quite a challenge really," Matthew said.
Wayne Phillips, 41, died in July 2021, and James Rush, 38, in August 2022.
Matthew said: "They were just amazing people - trailblazers in health and wellbeing, fitness.
"They both had really beautiful smiles, had that ability to listen to people.
"Really brave when they fought the cancer, right until the really sad end."
The group came up with the idea on a surf trip to Morocco.
They are using the trip to raise money for the Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham, which cared for both men. More than £9,000 has been donated.
They will skate in pairs in two-hour stints with a safety bike behind them.
They'll cross Bannau Brycheiniog - also known as the Brecon Beacons - cruise the coastline, and go through Eryri or Snowdonia, before arriving at Cemaes Bay on Anglesey.
Despite the patchy summer they are not worried by the weather - although luckily the forecast for the weekend is for more sun and higher temperatures.
"We are all Welsh lads, we are all used to the wind and the rain," Matthew said.
"It will just add a little bit more fun to it really. There's also a pretty full moon at the moment, so that will help us with the night times and then Saturday and Sunday.
"I think we'll be putting our sunblock on, rather than our rain jackets."
Matthew is expecting the trip to be an emotional experience.
Wayne Phillips' four-year-old daughter, Maggie, is expected to be at the starting line to see them off, and James Rush's daughter Jess, three, is set to welcome them at the other end.
"It will be a real relief when we get going, and Wayne and James will certainly be part of that sort of emotion," Matthew said.
"They'll motivate us the whole way."