Faulty concrete likely in Wales, says building expert
- Published
Faulty concrete prone to collapse is likely to have been used in some schools and other buildings in Wales, an expert claims.
Powers over infrastructure are devolved in Wales, but construction expert Keith Jones said contractors may not have recognised this boundary.
The Welsh government will survey all state-funded schools and colleges.
However, it said no councils or colleges have reported any instances of the use of lightweight reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), which was commonly used from the 1960s to the 1990s.
"I would suspect that it is used (in Wales)... when you're a designer, you're a contractor, you won't recognise 'this is in England, this is in Wales'," said Mr Jones, director of the Institution of Civil Engineers Wales Cymru.
"So it's likely that [RAAC] is not just in schools, it could be in any public buildings," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
The Health and Safety Executive said RAAC was "now life-expired", and was "liable to collapse with little or no notice".
Withybush Hospital, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, recently moved patients after the concrete was found there.
The material was also found in a "limited part" of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.
At Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, four offices, part of the restaurant and the chapel were closed earlier this month after RAAC was identified.
However, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said the hospital was in a "different position" to Withybush and that no patient areas were affected.
Mr Jones said buildings using RAAC "could collapse, (that's) why we welcome this survey that the Welsh government are about to undertake".
"And it isn't not just the children, it's the teachers in the schools and all the other public buildings that could be at risk."
What is RAAC?
RAAC is a light "bubbly" concrete, which meant it was used in roofs, but that it doesn't have the "inherent strength of reinforced concrete and has a limited shelf life".
"I think the important thing to remember is that it is different, it is identifiable, it's got this bubbly texture," Mr Jones said.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Local authorities and further education institutions have not reported to us any instances of RAAC being present within schools or colleges.
"We have commissioned a survey of all state-funded schools and colleges which will identify any structures suspected of containing RAAC."
Welsh Conservative shadow education minister Laura Anne Jones said any risk of injury to children was "completely unacceptable".
"The safety of children is paramount; the Welsh Government must act quickly," she added.