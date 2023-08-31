FAW cuts ties with former president over inappropriate behaviour
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has ended all association with ex-president Phillip Pritchard.
Independent arbitrators ruled Mr Pritchard made comments which were deemed sexist and misogynistic at a pre-match dinner.
Newyddion S4C revealed in March that Mr Pritchard was one of three FAW council members who had been suspended for inappropriate behaviour.
Mr Pritchard has been contacted for a response.
Disciplinary proceedings were brought against Mr Pritchard in October 2022, following a complaint received by the FAW regarding his conduct.
The matter was referred to an independent arbitration panel which decided that an appropriate sanction was to suspended Mr Pritchard.
His suspension was subsequently enforced after Mr Pritchard failed to comply with conditions set out within the panel's decision.
In March, when asked for a response to his suspension, Mr Pritchard denied making any sexist remarks.
He claimed he pleaded guilty because paying for representation at the independent tribunal "would have cost £12,000 in legal costs".
"There is always a happy atmosphere at pre-match events, with plenty of banter," he said.
He explained "the last thing he wanted to do" was upset anybody, adding he was "having a laugh and a joke when this young lady walked in and must have mistaken something".
In a statement on Thursday, the FAW said: "After considering all of the facts, the panel decided that the appropriate sanction was to terminate Mr Pritchard's association with the FAW with immediate effect."