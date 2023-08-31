Swansea Marina crash victim named as Andrew Harding
- Published
A 52-year-old man who died after his car went through a barrier and plunged into Swansea Marina has been named.
South Wales Police said the death of Andrew Harding, from Swansea, was being treated as unexplained.
Det Insp Chris Evans said CCTV footage showed the car was travelling "at speed" when it went over a barrier and into a pedestrianised area.
He said the black Audi then went through railings and into the marina.
The incident happened near the National Waterfront Museum.
"Officers were called shortly after 10am yesterday morning with a report that a car had gone into the marina from Burrow Place," said Det Insp Evans.
Police said a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday.