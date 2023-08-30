Betsi Cadwaladr health board director was overpaid - report
An executive director at an under-fire health board was paid more than three times the maximum allowed for her role, a report has revealed.
Gaynor Thomason was paid equivalent to a £469,500 annual salary as interim director of nursing and midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr.
It is the latest financial issue raised at the health board, which was returned to special measures in February.
The health board said it was "determined to improve".
An Audit Wales report said Ms Thomason's wage was more than three times what was allowed under Welsh government rules.
The Welsh government states the role should come under pay band 14, which offers a maximum annual salary of £149,334.
The auditor said that in total, Ms Thomason was paid £105,648 more than was permitted over her four months in the post, between 1 April and 31 July 2022.
Her pay also exceeded the amount approved by the health board's remuneration committee.
Ms Thomason is an experienced NHS consultant who has worked for several health boards, and confirmed she was employed in the post during the timeframe noted by the auditor.
It is not alleged that she has done anything wrong.
When asked whether she knew of the Welsh government's salary rules, Ms Thomason said she was not told of any rate and directed any further enquiries to the health board.
Audit Wales gave a "qualified", or adverse, opinion on the north Wales health board's accounts, partly due to outstanding issues from the 2021-22 financial year as well "misstatements" of amounts totalling more than £1 million and executive pay which exceeded approved amounts.
The report stated the chief executive's salary was wrongly accounted for by the health board which initially reported it at £208,000, before amending to the correct figure of £223,000.
It added that the health board quoted a figure of £768,000 as being paid to Ernst & Young LLP (EY), relating to concerns around accounts during the 2021-22 financial year.
But it said the EY report - obtained by the BBC - showed finance officials deliberately made incorrect entries into their accounts.
In April, NHS Wales' counter fraud team dropped its investigation into alleged criminal fraud at the health board, but North Wales Police continued its investigation.
The force told Newyddion S4C this investigation had concluded, with a final report currently being compiled. This will be subjected to legal scrutiny before the force makes any further comment.
'Another day another scandal'
Carol Shillabeer, interim chief executive at Betsi Cadwaladr health board, said 2022/23 was a "very challenging year".
She added: "The accounts from that period have been subject to rigorous audit and the reasons for their qualification by the auditor general is clear.
"The new board is determined to lead improved governance, including financial governance, and a range of immediate improvement actions are already underway."
Betsi is the largest health organisation in Wales and is responsible for care services for more than 700,000 people.
Plaid Cymru MP Hywel Williams said that it was "another day another scandal" for the health board, adding: "It's been apparent there have been serious issues within the board, especially on the management side of things, for some years. But this is very striking, someone being paid so much money, and without the proper approval required."
Welsh Conservative MS Darran Millar added the qualified outcome of the audit "raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the Welsh Government's intervention and escalation regime".
"Taxpayers in north Wales must have confidence that those responsible for spending on public services are good stewards of the limited resources allocated to them," he said.
The Welsh government said the issues raised by the auditor were a matter for the health board.