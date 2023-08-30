Swansea Marina: Man dies after car plunges into water
A man has died after a car went through a barrier and plunged into Swansea Marina.
South Wales Police was called to the incident shortly after 10:00 BST on Wednesday, and said it was treating the death as unexplained.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the car entered the water with one person inside.
It happened near the National Waterfront Museum and a Hazardous Area Response Team also attended.
Det Insp Chris Evans said: "Emergency services attended, and a car was found fully submerged in the water.
"The body of a man was located in the car.
"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and inquiries are continuing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.
"The incident is ongoing whilst the car is being recovered."
The fire service said crews used a rescue sled and an underwater camera during the incident, and left the scene shortly before 11:30.