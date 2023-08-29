Ely: Woman pushing pram robbed of handbag at knifepoint
- Published
A woman's handbag was taken from the pram she was pushing in a knifepoint robbery.
Specialist firearm officers were deployed after the 73-year-old was targeted in Trelai Park, Ely, Cardiff.
It happened at about 14:45 BST on Sunday and detectives are continuing to investigate.
Det Sgt David Nugent described it as "a very frightening experience" for the woman who was attacked, and appealed for witnesses.
South Wales Police said the suspect was male and described him as pale, tall, of slim build and with "long legs".
He was said to be wearing a black anorak with light-coloured drawstrings.
He is believed to have been riding a light coloured, possibly grey, OVO bike.