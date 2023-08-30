Stranded Texas turtle Tally heads home from north Wales
One of the world's rarest turtles is returning home to Texas after washing up 4,000 miles away in north Wales.
Tally was found stranded and near death on Talacre beach in Flintshire in 2001 and has been nursed back to full health by Anglesey Sea Zoo.
Turtles Fly Too, one group involved, described the flight to the US as its "furthest and most complex mission".
Tally is a kemp's ridley turtle, which are mainly found in the Gulf of Mexico and off eastern North America.
But they are sometimes carried by the Gulf Stream across the Atlantic.
Now fit and well enough, Tally will be released from Galveston into the Gulf of Mexico in September for what the US Fish and Wildlife Service called "a second chance at life".
After washing up in north Wales in November 2021, Tally was spotted by a dog walker and reported to the British Divers' Marine Life Rescue.
Biologists from Anglesey Sea Zoo soon realised the turtle was still alive and provided months of intensive care until it was healthy again.
"The cold waters of the north east Atlantic usually result in certain death for this species of subtropical sea turtle in the winter," said Mary Kay Skoruppa, the US Fish and Wildlife Service's Texas sea turtle coordinator.
"But thanks to the quick response of a great group of international partners and volunteers, Tally is alive and ready to come home."
The Royal Air Force (RAF) is also involved in the operation, with its bases as both Valley on Anglesey, and Northolt in London taking part.
How do you transport a turtle between continents?
Flying an endangered sea turtle across continents is a dangerous operation.
The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) is an international agreement between governments.
Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species.
On arrival in the US, Tally will be transferred to the Houston Zoo, where veterinarians will ensure it is healthy enough to be released into the wild.
If approved, researchers will attach a tracking device to monitor its movements after release.
An international team of partners will meet in Galveston to celebrate Tally's release.
"An endangered species is one that is at risk of extinction in the near future, so every individual counts," said Ms Skoruppa.
"We hope that Tally will grow to maturity and return to nest on a Texas beach in a few years to help ensure her species' survival into the future."
What is a kemp's ridley turtle?
- Kemp's ridleys are among the rarest of all the marine turtles, and were close to extinction in the 1980s
- They have an almost completely round carapace, or shell, about 70cm (2ft 3in) long, and they weigh approximately 40kg (88lb)
- They feed on a wide variety of foods, including crustaceans and seaweed