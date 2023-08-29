Cardiff Airport: Air traffic fault causes knock-on delays
- Published
Flights in and out of Cardiff Airport will face further delays following an air traffic control fault.
The airport has advised holidaymakers to contact their airline for further information as the knock-on effect of Monday's technical issue caused more disruption.
Holidaymakers were left stranded on the final day of the August bank holiday, with many waiting for hours for news.
"There's nobody here you can talk to," said one passenger stuck in Bulgaria.
Victoria Cadwallader-Webb from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, who has type 1 diabetes, was due to fly back from the coastal city of Burgas.
She said tour operator Tui had told her to travel to the airport despite the technical issues.
She said she had enough insulin on her, but would run out of other medication she needed to take alongside it in the next six to 12 hours.
"If I can't get my suitcase back... I'm going to have to start making provisions to try and get medication," she said late on Monday.
Tui said it was contacting affected passengers directly.
National Air Traffic Services (Nats) confirmed the fault just after midday on Monday, before it announced just over three hours later that it had identified and remedied the issue.
But it said it would "take some time for flights to return to normal".
An investigation into what went wrong has been launched.
Cardiff Airport boss Spencer Birns said on Monday: "It is disappointing that our customers are experiencing delays due to technical issues with UK air traffic control".