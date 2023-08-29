Inflation: Budget cooking class sees people ditch ready meals
- Published
At a time of soaring food prices, eating a pizza that cost £2.09 might sound like a bargain.
People at a class in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, are being taught to cook on a budget - with one man learning how to replace ready meals with something that costs £3.
Sherree Robertson, who is behind the classes, said it was a "misconception" that healthy eating was expensive.
A supermarket shop that cost £100 a year ago is now coming in at £112.70.
This is because of inflation, which measures the rate at which prices are rising.
The overall rate of inflation fell to 6.8% in July, but while the pace is slowing, prices are still going up.
The inflation rate for food remained much higher than the average rate of inflation, at 12.7% last month.
Ms Robertson, a dietician, said the price per portion of her recipes was designed to be "accessible to everybody".
"Most people that turn up always ask me how much I've spent on each recipe.
"So I explain to them that some things come from the store cupboard, other things come from the shop. And we also initiate a shopping experience as well, so they can come shopping."
On the shopping trips, the students are shown how to find cheaper alternatives, which are no different in nutritional value to the branded products.
Meals for less than £3
In the weekly lessons, up to six students choose which dishes they will produce. They then cook and eat the meals together during the class.
Ashley Palmer, one of the students, said his attitude to cooking had "changed completely" since attending the course.
"It has helped with my mental health, to socialise, and it has taught me to read the backs of products when I go shopping. It has given me more confidence to cook at home," he said.
The students' pizzas cost £2.09 each to make - significantly cheaper than most ready-made fresh pizzas in the shops.
The cost difference has reduced Ashley's reliance on frozen ready meals, which were a regular dinner option before starting the cookery classes."With the ready meals, frozen, it was rising to £5 or £6," Ashley explained.
"But now with these ingredients, I could make this meal for under three quid."
Classes in this area are organised by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.
Some attendees are referred by professionals such as health visitors, but anybody can sign up.
Emma Holmes, who oversees the project for the health board, said the classes were popular with people who wanted to improve their cookery skills and save money.
"Food prices have increased substantially and we have all seen our weekly shopping bill creeping up. If you are already struggling to make ends meet, it can be even more difficult," she said.
"What courses like this do is increase those opportunities and options for people to access a healthy diet which, as a society, is what we all want to do."
Another attendee in Barry, Linda Jones, said she had persuaded her friends to sign up for the classes.
"We are on our seventh class, and it's our last one tomorrow which is very sad," she said, adding she had encouraged many friends to join.
Sue Heffernan, who also attended the class, said it had opened her eyes to the savings that were possible.
"You look and think, well, that's a lot cheaper than buying a pizza. And I think there's more flavour when you're making your own, because you can add more things to it," she said.
Fellow student Tom Halleron agreed.
"It gets you out of your comfort zone," he said.