Shock for Wrexham village as large cow herd damage cars
Cars have been damaged after a large herd of cows got into streets.
Alarmed residents rushed to protect their vehicles after spotting dozens of cattle strolling through Rhostyllen, in Wrexham county.
The cars were not the only things left in worse condition, with plenty of cow pats needing to be cleaned up.
The local council leader says the incident will be investigated - and promised that the manure will be recycled for local gardens.
The cows later got back on the main road before returning to their field.
Residents of Church Road discovered their unexpected visitors on bank holiday Monday.
"Neighbours tried to cover their cars but it was too late and some of them were damaged," said Tom Mandane, a musician who goes by the name MandaneDS.
He saw them coming from the main road as he worked from home. The cows started to bunch up as they poured down the street, denting a few vehicles.
Mr Mandane said there were "faeces everywhere on the street and people had to clean their shoes".
Another resident, Mike Hanmer, posted a video on Twitter, also known as X, of the cows.
"I'm not sure how they got there or where from," he said.
"There are a couple of farms close by and occasionally we get the odd cow wondering around but never on that level."
Mark Pritchard, leader of Wrexham council, said it was lucky no-one was hurt.
"Wrexham likes to recycle and the manure and will be used for the roses in the area," he said.
"We will be investigating this incident to get to the bottom of this, whether this was caused by a broken fence, an open gate or something else.
"The residents have been spooked by this. A herd of cows on your street is a scary thing to happen."