IBSA World Games: Mona Jewtha not held back by sight loss
A rugby player who lost her eyesight thought her sporting days were over.
Mona Jewtha played a lot of sport in her teens, but when she was diagnosed with keratoconus at 18 she said she "wrote sport off completely."
But she recently got involved in visually impaired rugby and said it had reignited that passion.
Ms Jewtha has been following the coverage of International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games and said it had been inspiring.
The 36-year-old's condition means she gets double and triple vision, as well as night blindness.
"My cornea is irregular and I also have a stigmatism, and I can get these fuzzy halo effects," she said.
Ms Jewtha, from Neath, said her eyesight deteriorated in her early 20s and she ended up dropping out of university.
"As my eyesight got worse things got really hard," she said.
"I was part of sports teams in school, winning trophies, and at university I wanted to be part of lots of different sports clubs, but I couldn't see the ball - and I just felt I was letting the team down.
"It really affected my mental health, and I dropped out of university."
Ms Jewtha said she could not understand something she loved was becoming so hard.
"I used to play a lot of sport, my family is sporty, I played football, netball, basketball, cricket, rounders and hockey, and I was at a loss with what to do - I never imagined a life without sport.
"I wanted to do sport, but I didn't know what I could do. I struggle to navigate a step so how can I play sport?"
She was introduced to visually impairment rugby earlier this year, and despite being nervous and going through the rules on the way to the field, loved the session.
"I caught a ball, and everyone was clapping and I felt like superwoman, it made me think, what else can I do?
"It's opened my mind to the possibility of getting back into sports, and also challenged my own preconceptions of visual impairments."
Ms Jewtha said it was "crushing" having to give up sport, with it affecting her mental health and self-worth, but she is now the happiest she is been, making the most of what she can do.
"The IBSA World Games have made me realise that there are so many opportunities out there, and sports can be adapted so I can still be involved."
Brothers Dan and Joe Roper, from Aberystwyth, have been playing for Team GB in goalball.
Dan was born with retinitis pigmentosa, and his eyesight has deteriorated over the years, and expects to be completely blind eventually.
"I always enjoyed being active growing up, but my sight stopped me doing most activities.
"I was introduced to goalball at the Royal National College for the Blind in Hereford, and I quickly became quite good at it, and have been playing at elite level since 2013."
Before attending the college Dan said he did not have many friends or go out much, but goalball and the college built his confidence.
"The sport has allowed me to play all over Europe, and I am looking forward to the World Blind Games, as they offer the chance for qualification for next year's Paralympics in Paris - it's my dream to play at the games."
Dan's brother Joe got into the sport because of him, he also has retinitis pigmentosa, but retains some degree of useful sight.
"I enjoy playing the sport, but never thought I would be at elite level, I didn't have a sporting outlet growing up.
"At school in PE I was taken into a separate room to complete work at a computer instead of taking part in physical activity, so was really happy in discovering I was quite good."
Megan Price, from Aberdare, had a similar experience to Joe.
The 32-year-old from Aberdare was born with the condition aniridia, meaning she hasn't got any irises and also has associated glaucoma.
"I didn't enjoy PE at school because I didn't get any sport and it wasn't accommodating.
"It made me think sport wasn't for me, but going to the Royal National College for the Blind I was introduced to goalball and I have never looked back."
She said the sport is inclusive and she found out she was good at sport.
"I was 21 when I found out about goalball, and other adapted sports, I just wish I had known about it sooner.
"It's been great to get into sport, and actually realise that I can play."