Eryri cycling route created taking people off-road
- Published
A 122 mile off-road cycle route has been created through one of Wales' national parks.
There are 4,424m (14,514ft) of ascents - four times the height of the country's highest peak Yr Wyddfa (1,065m (3,494ft), also known as Snowdon.
The route travels past it in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.
It also takes in the Mawddach Estuary, forests such as Gwydir, and remnants of north Wales' slate mining heritage.
Traws Eryri (Trans Snowdonia) has been created by charity Cycling UK and its chief executive Sarah Mitchell called north Wales arguably "the adventure capital of Britain".
She added: "With Traws Eryri, we wanted to inspire people to venture beyond the forest and explore more of the national park in a sustainable, active way."It was put together over three years, with officials chatting to local community members and off-road riders, before negotiations with landowners helped them put together the best possible route.
Katherine Moore, a cycle journalist and writer, finished riding the complete route on Tuesday and said it was "tough" but "incredibly rewarding" with "sublime descents".
"It was absolutely phenomenal, a really solid four days out," she said.
"For every steep climb, every little bit of push, there is the most incredible scenery. It's the most magical way to take in the national park."
Natural Resources Wales has been involved in the planning, and the organisation's John Taylor said it would blend public rights of way and existing tracks to create a "wilder-feeling cycling route".Cycle tourism spending in the UK generates £520m a year, according to Cycle UK.
The charity pointed to a route it opened in 2020 - King Alfred's Way in Winchester - where the average cyclist spends £83.60 a day on food and accommodation. It hopes Traws Eryri will result in similar economic benefits for the north Wales hospitality sector along the route.
Additional reporting by Sarah Easedale