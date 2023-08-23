Burry Port: Boy, 9, thanks RNLI lifeboat crew who saved him
A nine-year-old boy has thanked the lifeboat team who helped save his life after he got into trouble at sea.
Dexter found himself out of his depth at the Old Harbour area of Pembrey, Carmarthenshire, on 9 August.
He was spotted by Theo, 12, who recalled Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) safety tips because he had volunteer members in his family.
On Wednesday, Dexter will return to Burry Port RNLI to thank those who responded to the pager.
He said: "I want to say thanks to Theo and the lifeboat crew for saving my life."
It comes as the charity said it wanted to remind people heading to the coast this bank holiday weekend of their Float to Live guidance.
It states that if you find yourself in trouble in the water, lie on your back, relax and float.
Theo - whose grandad Andrew Pulman is deputy launch authority at Burry Port RNLI - saw Dexter struggling, and quickly realised he should encourage him to stay calm and float on his back until the inshore lifeboat arrived.
Theo said: "I can definitely see myself volunteering for the lifeboat when I'm older.
"I'm so happy that Dexter's okay. I think we'll be friends for life."
Crew member Lee Howells said: "Even though we've dealt with a lot over the years at the station, having a nine-year-old who was in and out of consciousness in my arms was frightening."
Colleague Nathan Gower added: "When we arrived at the beach, I had a shock to see my cousin Theo was there.
"I'm unbelievably proud of his actions, he was so brave."
What should I do if I fall in water?
- Tilt your head back with ears submerged
- Relax and try to control your breathing
- Move your hands to help you stay afloat
- Once you are over the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety
- In an emergency call 999 or 112 - if you are at sea or on the beach ask for the coastguard, or if inland ask for the fire and rescue service
Source: RNLI
Both boys were taken aboard the lifeboat to Burry Port and then taken to Glangwili Hospital for further medical examination where they made quick recoveries.
Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead for Wales, said: "Without the knowledge of Theo who assisted the child who was in trouble, the outcome of the incident could have been very different.
"We are very pleased that the water safety messages that we deliver to young people in schools across the country are being put into practice and in doing so are saving lives."