Eryri: Marking post thefts leave charity frustrated
A charity which manages a walking trail in Wales' largest national park has been left frustrated by repeated theft of marker posts along the route.
Locals reported that two posts on Mynydd Llandygai in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia, had disappeared in June 2023.
Gwynedd's council replaced the missing posts and added an extra two - only for all four to be taken weeks later.
The Llwybr Llechi Eryri Trust launched the trail in 2017.
One of the trail trustees, Aled Owen, said it is likely "somebody has taken them for reuse".
"To carry four of these posts you'd need something like a quad bike,
"We don't think it's vandalism because they would have just pulled them out and chucked them aside."
He added: "A local found one of the roundels in a nearby stream, so whoever has taken them went to the trouble of removing the roundels."
The local council, Cyngor Gwynedd, are considering how to tackle the problem and have suggested a different marker such as slate may be used.
However, this can only be done with the agreement of Natural Resources Wales because of the site of special scientific interest status of the land.
The cost of replacing the posts is about £100, but Aled said it is a case of "time and frustration" for those looking after the site.
Cyngor Gwynedd, which helps maintain the trail, said in a statement: "There is no clear motive for the removal of the posts at this stage, and we will be liaising with all stakeholders in an attempt to resolve the matter.
"It is extremely disappointing that these were removed particularly when ramblers members had given their time voluntarily to install them and improve the footpath."
The trail is increasingly popular with walkers with a growing number of businesses, such as local cafes, joining a trail passport scheme where walkers can get their passports stamped as they go along the route.