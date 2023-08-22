Abercynon: XL Bully dog seized after reports of attacks
- Published
A dog suspected of being involved in attacks on other dogs has been seized.
South Wales Police said it had located the dog in Graig of Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, after reports of two attacks in Abercynon and one in Church Village.
"I want to reassure the community that this dangerous dog is off the streets," said Sgt Shaun Thomas, adding an investigation had been launched.
The dog is an XL or American Bully, which is a legal breed in the UK.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.