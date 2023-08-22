Welshpool: Electronics firm Invertek's plan for 250 jobs
- Published
An electronics company has announced it plans create 250 jobs in Powys.
Invertek Drives Ltd, which has its global HQ and manufacturing plant in Welshpool, said it wanted to boost its workforce over the next five years.
It specialises in "next generation technology" to control electric motors of the kind used in refrigeration, air conditioning, heating and motion-control industries worldwide.
The firm already employs 380 people at its mid Wales base.
It announced the move after previously revealing 46% year-on-year growth in 2022, with a turnover of £76.3m.
Earlier this year Invertek also unveiled plans to build a new Innovation Centre and HQ next to its site at Welshpool by 2025, after acquiring the land from the Welsh government.
A planning application for the centre is in the process of final preparations before being submitted.
Chief executive Adrian Ellam said: "We're already in the process of building a 2,750 sq m extension to our existing 5,500 sq m manufacturing and distribution facility which will allow us to increase production capacity to more than 1.2 million units annually.
"This will come in early 2024 and, as a result, we'll be creating a range of roles in the areas of production, distribution, and manufacturing engineering to support this.
"In addition, we will are planning to significantly expand our Innovation and research and development teams to create next generation electric motor control technology."