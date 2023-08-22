St Mellons crash: Man charged as part of triple death inquiry
- Published
A 32-year-old man has been charged as part of an investigation into a car crash that killed three people.
Shane Loughlin from Rumney, Cardiff, will appear at the city's magistrates' court later on Tuesday charged with dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 on 3 March, 2023, South Wales Police said.
The car crashed in St Mellons, Cardiff, later that night, killing three people.
The charges are not related to the collision, police said.
Eve Smith, 21, Darcy Ross, 21 and Rafel Jeanne, 24, died in the collision shortly after 02:00 GMT on 4 March.
Mr Loughlin and Sophie Russon, 20, were critically injured and taken to hospital.
All five had been on a night out in Newport when the car is believed to have veered off the A48 into trees.
Hundreds of people attended a vigil in St Mellons the week after the crash to pay tribute to them.