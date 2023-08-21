R Alun Evans: Pioneer BBC Wales football commentator dies
- Published
The broadcaster who was the first football commentator in Welsh on a Wales international has died aged 86.
Robert Alun Evans - known as R Alun - presented and reported for BBC Wales' Heddiw news and current affairs programme during the 1960s and 70s.
He pioneered Welsh language commentary on the Wales-Scotland game in 1977.
For many, he was the face and voice of BBC Welsh programming, and later he became head of broadcasting at the BBC in Bangor, but continued to go on air.
Before his BBC career, he ordained as a nonconformist minister, and he returned to the pulpit after retiring. He became president of the Union of Welsh Independents, which represents nonconformists.
Mr Evans had a lifelong association with the National Eisteddfod and the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod
He was recognised by the National Eisteddfod with its highest honour, becoming a fellow of the institution.
Mr Evans was originally from Llanbrynmair, Powys, and was married to Rhiannon for over 60 years.